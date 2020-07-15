Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) to Hold

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HSDT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) by 1,132.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

