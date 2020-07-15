Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,616.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. “

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,555.61.

GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,444.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,362.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

