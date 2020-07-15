Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Hold

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

GOSS stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $868.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.15. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

