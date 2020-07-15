Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to “Hold”

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of GPX opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

