-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

SBH stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

