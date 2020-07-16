-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

