$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. Financial Institutions reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Financial Institutions news, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,198.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

