$0.24 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.18. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 250,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

