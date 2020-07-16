-$0.29 EPS Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Constellium posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 323.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Constellium by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

