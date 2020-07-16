$0.30 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

