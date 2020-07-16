-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.24). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $147,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

