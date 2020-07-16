1,900 Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after buying an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,931,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,736,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 397,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $191.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

