$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings per share of $2.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.45. Adobe reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $433.01 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.22 and a 200-day moving average of $362.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

