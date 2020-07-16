20,377 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

