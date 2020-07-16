2,100 Shares in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 63.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 384,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

AVLR opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

