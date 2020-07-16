24,733 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.52.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

