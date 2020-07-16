30,425 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

