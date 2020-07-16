30dc (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

30dc Inc (OTCMKTS:TDCH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. 30dc shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

About 30dc (OTCMKTS:TDCH)

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

