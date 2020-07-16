37,583 Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chewy by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 684,282 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,343 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 29,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,392,803.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,500.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,089 shares of company stock worth $46,309,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.