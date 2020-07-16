$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to announce $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics posted sales of $2.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $3.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 778.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGEN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 260,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

