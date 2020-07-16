4,943 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $297.18 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $314.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $3,367,358.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $150,144.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $104,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,395 shares of company stock worth $46,543,605. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

