91,007 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.17% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 132.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 116.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAD opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

