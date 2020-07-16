AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.02).

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AA from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 17 ($0.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on AA from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 15 ($0.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on AA from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Simon Breakwell purchased 295,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £88,603.80 ($109,037.41).

Shares of LON:AA opened at GBX 23.05 ($0.28) on Thursday. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

