Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 766476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.33.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

