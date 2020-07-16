Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 2.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 93,986 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,999,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares during the period.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

