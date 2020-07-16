Adam Hanft Sells 3,000 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $142.85 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

