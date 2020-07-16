Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

DEI stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

