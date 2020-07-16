Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,802 BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 90.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.