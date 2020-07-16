AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 178,476 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,427,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

