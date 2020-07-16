AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 139.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

