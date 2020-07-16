Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

EADSF stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.31.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

