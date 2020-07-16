Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head to Head Review

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 28.63% 13.25% 4.31% Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for StoneCo and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 2 7 0 2.78 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $40.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Akerna.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 17.01 $203.54 million $0.70 54.84 Akerna $10.92 million 8.50 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Summary

StoneCo beats Akerna on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

