Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $285.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $249.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

