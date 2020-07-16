Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $310.00 at SVB Leerink

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $299.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $321.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

