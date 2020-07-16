Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $310.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as high as $321.49 and last traded at $316.76, with a volume of 464874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.62.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

