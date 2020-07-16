Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $20,815,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

