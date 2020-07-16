Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 236.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NCZ stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.