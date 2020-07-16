Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

