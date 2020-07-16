Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Aly Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ALYE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.55. Aly Energy Services shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aly Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE)

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling.

