Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378,107 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

