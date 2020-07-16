American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $21,592,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

