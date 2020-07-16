Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 12%

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) shares shot up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.89, 157,416 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 127,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price target on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $214.83 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

