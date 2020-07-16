Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 384 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 668% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

FOLD opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,845,909.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,624 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

