Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung purchased 3,689,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $32,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $44,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.