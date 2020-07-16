Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Analog Devices earned a coverage optimism score of 1.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Analog Devices’ analysis:

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.