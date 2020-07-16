Analog Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,691% compared to the average daily volume of 648 put options.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,238,000 after buying an additional 609,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after buying an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after buying an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.