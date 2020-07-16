Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

OIS stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.48. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 413,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Oil States International by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 282,737 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.