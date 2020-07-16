Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

CULP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Culp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Culp by 42.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Culp by 108.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $9.04 on Monday. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

