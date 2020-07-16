Analysts Expect Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kennedy-Wilson’s earnings. Kennedy-Wilson posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kennedy-Wilson.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

