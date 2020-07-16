Analysts Issue Forecasts for OLYMPUS CORP/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. OLYMPUS CORP/S had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCPNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.74. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

